CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota communities are feeling the absence of late Chancellor Fire Chief Jeb Ford. This weekend friends and family met to honor him and remember his life. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz was at the event and spoke with Ford’s family and friends.

“I know how loved he was. He was a really special guy to a lot of people.. and… it just makes me feel really good to know how many people loved him,” Ford’s daughter Cassidy Ford said.

Jeb Ford’s family, friends and coworkers gathered Saturday at the Chancellor Fire Department to remember him and celebrate the good times spent with him.

Ford passed away last month. He served as a firefighter for 25 years in Lemmon, Sioux Falls and Chancellor, leaving a legacy that will live on.

“My dad was such a selfless person, probably the best dad, I could ask for or anyone could ask for. He loved serving his community, he loved helping people, he was obviously in this industry for many years, it was really his passion,” Ford said.

The night had stories, laughter, smiles and tears, too.

“He’s watching over each and every one of us, he’s taking care of us every day, he’s helping this department, he’s pushing those people to step up and take care of the department and we feel that,” Chad Smith, Chancellor volunteer firefighter said.

An end-of-watch call rang out…

“441 to Chancellor Fire Chief Jeb Ford” scanner said.

…in gratitude for him.

“No response from Chancellor fire chief Jeb Ford, Chancellor fire chief Jeb Ford answered his last call February 6, 2022, he’s been called home, Jeb we thank you for your dedicated service, and for your spirit and friendship, rest easy,” scanner said.

Ford is survived by his daughter Cassidy, his brother Nathan, his sister Kristi and his father and stepmother Charlotte and Ron Ford.