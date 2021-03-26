Golfers tee it up for Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Golfers stepped up to the tee Friday while also stepping up for Special Olympics South Dakota.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraising program for Special Olympics South Dakota and hosted the event at Great Shots.

“We work really closely with law enforcement here in South Dakota and they do a wonderful job. They put on these events, we’re just here to help them,” Law Enforcement Torch Run Event Manager Turner Gaines said.

“To be able to provide an opportunity for these non-profit organizations, such as Special Olympics, to now come in and host a safe, fun event and make some money and help them fundraise is exciting for our team,” Great Shots general manager Jonathan Buckley said.

Organizers exceeded expectations for the inaugural event with 22 teams. The money raised will help 62 schools through the Unified Champion Schools program, and its three components.

“Sports and fitness, whole school engagement, and youth leadership, so the premise of the program is to really just get schools involved and unified in everything that they do,” Briggs said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit kids and schools from Sioux Falls to Spearfish, where they’re looking to spread the word: inclusion.

“Change starts at a young age, so we’re going into schools and unifying them with the word inclusion, just including everyone,” Gaines said.

“It’s really just about bringing everyone together in the school, showing respect and dignity for every student that’s in that school,” Briggs said.

And the program is making an impact on students across the state.

“They’re finding that being able to interact with those with intellectual disabilities is not as scary as maybe they thought it would be. They’re finding that they have more in common with them and they’re just doing a lot more things together,” Briggs said.

The Unified Champion Schools program recently distributed $10,000 worth of fitness kits to schools across the state.

If your non-profit organization is interested in hosting an event at Great Shots, click HERE.