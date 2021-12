SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday is the first day of December but people are still out enjoying summertime activities.

That includes golfers in Sioux Falls. The GM at Bakker Crossing, Jason Crisp says activity at the course usually dies down by mid-October… but for the past three years, they’ve been open through the month of November.

Last year Bakker Crossing was even open until right before Christmas. Crisp says they will keep an eye on the weather but plan to be open through Friday.