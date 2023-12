SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This time of year, golfers usually head south, to places like Florida and Arizona, if they want to hit the links. But not this week.

Elmwood Golf course is taking advantage of our warmer-than-normal temps. The Sioux Falls course was open Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

When it opened, dozens of teams were ready to tee off. It will be back open again Thursday and it’s possible those golfers will be able to soak in some record-breaking temperatures.