SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One golfer had a stroke of luck Monday.

Dave Long hit a hole-in-one on a hole prize sponsored by Graham Audi during the Face It Together golf tournament at Minnehaha Country Club.

The communications director for Face It Together, an nonprofit for families impacted by addiction, said there were more than 100 golfers at the event. Ally Krupinsky did not know the details of the hole, distance and club used.

The Minnehaha Country Club says a hole-in-one shot hasn’t happened during an event for two years.