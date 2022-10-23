SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been 35 years since the classic comedy movie ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ hit the big screen. For many families, the film has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition.

A Sioux Falls disc jockey is making this year’s holiday tradition extra special.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of the iconic modes of transportation in the movie, starring Steve Martin and John Candy was the the1983 charred and roofless Chrysler Lebaron.

“I’ve been a fan of the movie for years and years and years,” John Small said.

John Small of Sunny Radio is not only a fan, he’s a role player.

Look at his car.

“I decided if I can find the car and make the car look like the one from the movie, I think it would be a ton of fun,” Small said.

He found one in Iowa, bought it, and hauled it home.

Small had it painted the right color, and he burnt the top off.

Small also likes to dress up like John Candy who plays Del Griffith, the shower curtain ring salesman.

He invited me to ride along as his sidekick.

He dressed me up like Steve Martin, who plays Neal Page in the movie.

The film depicts two men struggling on their cross-country adventure trying to get home in time for Thanksgiving.

“As luck would have it, it’s the 35th anniversary this year of the movie they are doing an extra release of the movie with an extra 30 minutes of footage,” Small said.

So Small has teamed up with Fathom Events to give away free movie tickets on air to some of his listeners.

“It’s going to be fun because there’ll be an extra half hour of footage that we’ve never seen before,” Small said.

Which for him, and many others, will only add to a longstanding holiday tradition.

“I’ve watched this movie every year on Thanksgiving, my son and I, that’s what we do every year on Thanksgiving we always watch ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” Small said.

The movie will be re-released at Century Theaters on November 6th and 7th.