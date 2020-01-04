GoFundMe helping pay for damage in wake of Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sometimes, bad things can happen to someone who did nothing wrong. Situations can also have a twist, making them turn out better than expected.

Early Thursday morning, a car hit a garage on Lowell Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls; the driver was arrested for DWI. The crash caused extensive damage and according to police, the owner of the vehicle was ticketed for not having insurance.

People are now helping out the homeowner, thanks to a 14-year-old boy and the internet.

“The driver ended up losing control of the vehicle, left the roadway, hit a curb, hit a tree, ran over a couple of Christmas decorations, and then ended up hitting the garage,” Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Chris Mousel’s tells KELOLAND News that the suspect hit his garage as well as his truck and his wife’s car.

“My wife started nudging me, and ‘Chris you gotta get up,’ and we went outside and police were here, and there was smoke in our house and smoke in our garage, and it smelled like burnt rubber,” Chris Mousel said.

Mousel’s 14-year-old-son Aric wanted to know if there was something he could do to help. As it turns out, there was.

“He’s wanting to know like if there’s anything he could do, because I told him, they didn’t have insurance and stuff so, I said, my truck’s pretty much a loss because I don’t have liability, so I have to figure that all out and pay all those deductibles and stuff,” Chris Mousel said. “And he just said, he asked if he could set up a GoFundMe, and so I said, if you think it’ll help.”

Mousel explains the money from the GoFundMe will go toward paying the deductible for his wife’s car and the home’s deductible as well as a new car for him- help that’s coming in thanks to his son.

“Wanting to help out, and I think that’s really nice,” Mousel said.

You can check out the GoFundMe page here.