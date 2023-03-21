GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Milbank kept busy Monday with a barn fire southwest of town.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the scene to Facebook. Officials say it happened just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene worked to stop more damage to a trailer, tractor and shed that is under construction.

Officials say goats were inside the barn, but they did survive.

Grant County Emergency Management adds that older, historical-type barns burn very rapidly.