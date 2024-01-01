SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of a new year encourages us to think about our resolutions, hopes, and predictions for 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Despite the brisk temperatures this morning, people still came out to Falls Park to ponder what they would like to accomplish this year.

“I think just generally what I look for this coming year would be just to be more connected to what matters instead of just going through the pattern of working and being caught up in the rat race so to speak,” Bryan Chin said.

“Just to show the kids that there’s other things that are more important than just working your life away and really spending time with family and friends and doing more stuff together and getting closer to one another is more important than a lot of the other gimmicky things we got going on in life,” Bryce Mitchell said.

Of course, we need to have some fun, too.

“Backflips and skateboarding and spending more time with my family and having fun with family,” Bryson Mitchell said.

The beginning of a new year is also a good time reflect on the lessons we learned in 2023.

“I think if anything, 2023 taught me to take my time to actually take the time to listen to the people you care about and respond with your heart instead of your mind,” Chin said.

And hopes are high for the new year.

“Just seeing what it brings and getting closer to the kids and family and what little adventures we can get into kind of like this,” Bryce Mitchell said.

Some of the people we spoke with are taking a more global approach to 2024, saying they’re hoping to see more peaceful resolutions in trouble spots around the world.