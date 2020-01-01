Go Fund Me setup for victim of Tuesday’s I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Go Fund Me page has been created for the victim from Tuesday morning’s deadly crash on Interstate 29 just north of Sioux Falls.

Rosenbauer South Dakota, a branch of Rosenbauer America located in northwest Minnehaha County, created the page for Josh Windsor. Windsor had worked as a plumber for Rosenbauer since November. Windsor’s sister and an employee with Rosenbauer South Dakota confirmed to KELOLAND News that Windsor was the victim.

State authorities released information on the crash Tuesday and won’t release any addition information until later this week.

The Go Fund Me page says Windsor and his wife have two young children. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the fund has raised $2,365.

Authorities said the crash happened at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday morning when a northbound car ran off the road, into the median and then into southbound traffic. A southbound truck hit the car and both vehicles went into the west ditch.

Windsor’s sister told KELOLAND News Josh had just moved to South Dakota and was not used to driving in wintry conditions. She also said his life insurance plan did not start until Jan. 1.

Windsor, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 30-year-old man had minor injuries.

Here’s the link for the Go Fund Me web page.