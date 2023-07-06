SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that was founded in 1968 in Sioux Falls that helps people with substance abuse and other mental health issues will soon be expanding.

Glory House opened apartments in 2019 to provide safe and sober permanent housing for graduates of the organization’s treatment programs and others in the community. Now, they’ve started their plans for adding 51 units onto its current 25.

Dozens of people came out to the Glory House ApartmentsThursday afternoon for a groundbreaking ceremony and to hear from a variety of people involved in the organization.

“It takes a community. So we have the staff here and we are a community, but when it’s extended to the entire Sioux Falls area, we can just see the level of support that everybody gives us,” Glory House president Nicole Dvorak-Ripperda said.

When people think of Glory House, they may think of the various services they offer to treat addiction, mental health problems and alcohol abuse. However, an expansion into affordable apartments for people who have received treatments and others that may need a sober space has played a big part in keeping them on the right path.

“We’ve had a lot of our treatment clients transition over to the apartments and we have seen a lot of success with them just being so connected to services. If they want to touch base with their old counselor, case manager, we’re literally steps away,” program manager Kelly Cleveringa said.

It is similar to what happened to Nancy, who is a resident of the apartments.

“I just love it here. It’s so peaceful, respectful,” she said.

Nancy says she has been sober for over a year now, thanks to those services she may need being so close to her.

“They’re so supportive. I have a lot of support in my life, and it’s just a joy to be a part of this,” Nancy said.

The additional 51 units will include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and will be attached to the current building.

“It’s exciting and overwhelming to see this expansion get started. We have kind of learned over the last almost four years of what works and what doesn’t, and I think we have a really good flow, and I’m excited to shorten up our interest list and get some people in the housing that they desperately need,” Cleveringa said.

They expect the new addition to be complete by the spring of 2024.