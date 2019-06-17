Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Obit_Vanderbilt_76405-159532.jpg53969632

FILE- In this undated file photo heiress and designer Gloria Vanderbilt walks down a New York street. Vanderbilt died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. (New York Post via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
    
Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.
    
The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps