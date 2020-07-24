Global Distributing pays for four Veterans trips on Midwest Honor Flight

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is still raising money this year despite having to postpone four flights.

The organization is receiving a check from Global Distributing for $3,000 thanks to a promotion with Sparkling Ice sales at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations. The donations have been hard to come by during the pandemic. Midwest Honor Flight has hundreds of Veterans on a waiting list to go to Washington, D.C. It’s hoping to resume flights in 2021.

“There’s so many unknowns. As of right now, we’re planning as if we can fly in the spring of 2021. But granted, of course, the safety of the Veterans and our crew and our guardians that go along with us has been our No. 1 priority on every flight,” Van Beek said.

The next fundraiser for Midwest Honor Flight will take place at the Barrel House in Sioux Falls on Monday, August 24th. 10-percent of the days sales will go to the organization.