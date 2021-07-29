Glenn Jorgenson, man behind River Park has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost a longtime leader in the fight against addiction.

Glenn Jorgenson, started South Dakota’s first privately-funded, non-profit recovery center called River Park, while he, himself was in recovery from alcohol and prescription pain killer addictions.

Jorgenson died last Friday at the age of 91. His funeral will be Saturday in Sioux Falls. We’ll hear from Jorgenson’s family about his legacy of helping families across the state overcome addiction, tonight on KELOLAND News.

