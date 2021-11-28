Giving the gift of warmth at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls may have to be away from home during the holidays, but they are getting a little extra comfort thanks to a pajama and slipper drive.

Each year during the holiday season, Ronald McDonald House Charities host a pajama and slipper drive. This drive encourages people to donate warm pajamas for families staying at the House to have through winter. development director Jessica Arend says this adds a little comfort to families during a difficult time.

“Being away from home during the holidays is never fun, but it’s especially difficult when a family has a child in the hospital,” Jessica Arend, development director for Ronald McDonald House Charities, said. “That’s why we really try to make this still a good experience over the holidays for them. We have a toy drive also that goes on during Christmastime so offering families the opportunity to get new pajamas or select toys for their children, really just makes it feel more like home for them.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities accept new pajamas and slippers for children and adults.