Giving shoes for a good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Orthopedic Institute’s annual shoe drive is happening now.

This is the third year of the Orthopedic Institute’s shoe drive in honor of Jaren Fountain. This year, they’ve turned it into a community effort to collect pairs of shoes to donate to the Children’s Home Society.

It’s about giving back in a way to honor the legacy of Jaren Fountain, while sharing something he loved with others, shoes.

“Our son passed away in a tragic motor vehicle accident February 14, 2020. Orthopedic institute as a family where my husband works, wanted to help out in any way they could and we came up with JJ’s Kicks for kids,” said Julie Arnold, Jaren’s mother.

“We wanted to do something different versus just donating money to an organization. We wanted to touch as many peoples as possible,” said Lee Arnold, Jaren’s step-father.

Last year, they collected 200 pairs of shoes to donate and this year, they hope to exceed that number.

“It’s just really expanded. So many friends and family have come together, even patients have reached out to Lee, how can I help, they have heard the story of Jaren and his love for shoes and his random acts of kindness, and they just want to help in anyway they can and so it’s just grown more than we imagined to the point that we are actually looking at reaching out to the schools to see where the need is there,” said Julie.

It brings the family joy knowing that they are giving kids new pairs of shoes.

“I think that you know, with the kids getting to chose their shoes I think it just helps instill confidence and dignity in the children,” said Julie.

“We kind of all remember when we were children, when we had a brand new pair of shoes, how special we felt, and so we wanted to bring that happiness to other children,” said Lee.

Shoes can be donated until February 11 at the Orthopedic Institute. You can also make donate money through the organization’s business Venmo.