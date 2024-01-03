HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) – You don’t have to be in Sioux Falls to try out some new, unique burgers this January. The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 6th annual burger battle!

Big J’s Roadhouse in Humboldt is the reigning champion for the Hartford Area Burger Battle. This year they are hoping to keep the trophy with the Foghorn Burger.

“It’s basically a half-pound 80/20 chuck, hand-pattied. We got Philly meat on there, we got some mushrooms, onions, peppers, jalapeños, swiss cheese, beer cheese and some mayonnaise on the bun,” Andrew Wickre, general manager of Big J’s Roadhouse, said.

Five other area restaurants are participating in the battle and bringing their own unique creations to the table:

Big J’s Roadhouse

Hartford Steak Co. Tavern

Dairy Queen

The GOAT Bar & Grill

Main Street Humboldt Bar

The Dugout

“And we are so excited because we have four that are in the Hartford area and then we have members in Humboldt that we have as well. So there’s two here in Humboldt that we would like you to visit as well,” Amy M. Farr with the City of Hartford said.

Every year, the Burger Battle helps the Hartford area economically, but this year, Big J’s Roadhouse is doing a little extra something to help the community even further.

“We’re going to donate a dollar back to the West Central School District for every burger that we sell to be a direct impact on the kids’ school lunch program for some of the accounts that may be in a negative balance,” Justin Kjellsen, owner of Big J’s Roadhouse, said.

Kjellson says Vanilla Bean Kings in Hartford is partnering with Big J’s to match every dollar sold from this burger.

“So we’re going to shoot for thousands of burgers, man. So either way, whether we’re the reigning champion or not, we’re still winning, baby,” Kjellson said.

The Burger Battle lasts through the end of January and the winner will be announced in February.