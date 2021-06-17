Giving back to the Washington Pavilion through Arts Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Washington Pavilion needs your support tonight as it hosts its 60th annual Arts Night.

Much like how a nail supports a piece of art hanging on the wall, the Washington Pavilion is always there to support local artists like Joe Schaeffer.

“Cody Henrichs, the curator here at the Pavilion, has been fantastic in supporting artists in the community and creating opportunities,” Schaeffer said.

Now, it’s their turn to give back. Schaeffer has donated a piece to be auctioned off at the Pavilion’s 60th annual Arts Night.

“I think it expresses how I work intuitively with my medium, so I think it’s a nice bridge and a demonstration of the work I create,” Schaeffer said.

There are over 50 pieces from local and regional artists on display. People can bid on the art of their choice through both live and silent auctions.

“We get a bunch of great people together, enjoy some food, and, really, together, hopefully, raise some funds to support the mission at the Washington Pavilion,” DeGraff said.

Chief Operating Officer Kerri DeGraff says that there will also be some sports packages up for bid. A portion of the funds goes back to the artists.

“So about 50% of the funds from the piece that sells the artists actually receive back,” DeGraff said.

The event will also be live-streamed for people who either didn’t get tickets or can’t make it out. Schaeffer says he thinks the night will create support for artists whether their experiences or new to the scene.

“It really creates an opportunity to bring those age groups together as well as the local community understand more about art, meet the artists as well – which is great, and inspire the youth,” Schaeffer said.

Arts Night kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in the Paladino Hohm sculpture garden. The event starts with a social hour then moves inside for the auctions.