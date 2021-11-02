‘Give it a shot, Sioux Falls’ offers mobile vaccine clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mobile vaccine outreach program has been started to offer more COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for Sioux Falls residents.

The Sioux Falls Health Department has partnered with Sioux Falls Planning & Development Services and Sioux Area Metro to deliver COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the use of a mobile vaccine bus.

Starting this month, people can go to pop-up vaccination clinics in different locations across the city, where a Sioux Area Metro bus will be set up.

“While COVID-19 vaccines are available across the community through pharmacies and health care providers, the mobile vaccine outreach program will help bring the vaccines to people who might otherwise experience barriers due to information and scheduling challenges,” Dr. Charles Chima, Public Health Director for the City of Sioux Falls, said in a new release.

“This mobile vaccination partnership is a great opportunity for the transit system to help increase vaccination rates by taking vaccination clinics to the people,” Sam Trebilcock, Senior Planner with the City’s Planning & Development Services, said.

Officials says demographic data and vaccination rates, as well as input from community partners, were used to select vaccination locations.

Oak View Library

3700 East Third Street

Sioux Falls, S.D. 57103

November 9 and 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

November 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunshine Foods

530 South Second Avenue

Sioux Falls, S.D. 57104

November 3, 10, and 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Banquet West

710 North Marion Road (5th Street and Marion Road)

Sioux Falls, S.D. 57107

November 11 and 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Caille Library

4100 South Carnegie Circle

Sioux Falls, S.D. 57106

November 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Falls Community Health— Hayward School Clinic

410 North Valley View Road

Sioux Falls, S.D. 57107

November 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All three vaccines will be available at the sites. We will have more information on the vaccine outreach program tonight on KELOLAND News.