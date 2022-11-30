SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – By this point, you’ve probably seen many Christmas trees in stores where you can donate gifts for kids. There’s another one that helps older adults in Sioux Falls.

You can find Christmas trees set up at Lewis stores across Sioux Falls.

They’re decorated with tags for the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program.

Simply pick out a tag and purchase the item and place it in the box under the tree.

“We are looking for needs, so we are looking for blankets, items to make their lives a little bit easier,” homecare coordinator, Home Instead, Rebakah Dehaai said.

This year, the group is looking to give gifts to about 250 older adults, which is more than in 2021.

“Last year we were at approximately 80 to 100,” Dehaai said. “This year we wanted to do more, and the community has been a great help in providing the gifts and making it happen.”

Many of the items on the gift tags can be found in store while you’re doing your own shopping, like blankets, crossword puzzles, even hats and gloves.

“Great participation, people are even getting more than one tag,” store manager, Lewis Drug, Lisa Garriss said.

This is the 15th year for the program.

“People ask for it very early on, as soon as it goes up they are looking for the tags, so we’ve had a lot of people come in, very generous for donations this year, we’ve had to replenish those tags several times throughout the season already,” Garris said.

An easy way to help make this time of year a little brighter.

All donations must be returned by December 20th to Lewis Drug locations.