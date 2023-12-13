SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s largest school district has another new sport for girls.

The Sioux Falls School District added girls softball in 2022, and now, according to district websites, Sioux Falls has added girls powerlifting as an official winter sport.

Powerlifting has been a co-ed club activity at the city’s high schools in the past.

Both boys and girls started training for the winter season more than a month ago, but it wasn’t until this week’s school board meeting that the titles for both Washington and Lincoln’s coaches were changed from co-ed powerlifting to girls powerlifting.

KELOLAND News reached out to the district to find out what the change will mean for male and female students, and what the season will look like.