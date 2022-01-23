Girls on the Run program looking for coaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Girls on the Run is a program that helps girls build confidence and support one another. The spring season is about to get underway and there’s a need for around 200 coaches. About 200 girls are expected to sign up.

“I think what’s really special about this program is they are being challenged physically with the running part but it’s the motivation and the confidence building that those coaches give and how they support the girls throughout the season is really what truly makes this program special,” Girls on the Run Council Director, Youth Development Manager, Allison Sinning said.

You don’t have to be a runner to coach and you’ll have all the necessary curriculum provided to you for each practice. The spring season starts in March and ends mid-May.