RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of girls in western South Dakota are learning about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

From geology to physics, these girls are seeing it all.

“Learning how to make different things and how to get involved in other things and try to find what you like,” said Avery Eck, Rapid City East Middle School student.

The annual Women in Science Conference is giving these girls a hands-on experience with interactive exhibits.

“I like looking at the microscopes and learning about human anatomy,” Sophia Lunn, Rapid City East Middle School student, said.

There are also woman speakers with careers in engineering, the medical field, meteorology and more.

“Just a bunch of different careers represented so they can hear from different women in the industry and really see themselves in a science career,” Amy Hasvold, President of Youth and Science Rapid City, said.

Over the next two days, 1,400 middle school girls from 16 schools in the area, including some home schoolers, are here at the School of Mines learning about different forms of science.

“Science careers are growing and we don’t have enough people entering in those careers to fill them and so not only do we want to encourage students to choose science as a path, but specifically women because we are underrepresented in a lot of our science careers,” Hasvold said.

The Women in Science Conference at the School of Mines has been going on for more than 10 years.