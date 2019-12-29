1  of  2
Girl treated for possible smoke inhalation following Sioux Falls fire

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First-responders treated a girl for possible smoke inhalation following an early morning fire in northeast Sioux Falls..

Crews responded to the fire in a detached garage located on East 30th Street North, just before 4 a.m. Sunday

The garage was fully involved when crews arrived on-scene. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the 14 year old girl was in the garage at the time, but left when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

