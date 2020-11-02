Girl Scouts’ virtual ‘Adventures Now’ program looking for new scouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s always an adventure trying something new. However, COVID-19 has limited a lot those opportunities, but the Girl Scouts of South Dakota don’t see it that way. They’re using it as an opportunity to give interested girls a unique adventure into the world of being a Girl Scout.

In her 6 years with the Girl Scouts, Ali has collected numerous merit badges and even more friendships.

“It’s fun getting to interact with other girls and, in events that don’t just happen with my troop, I get to know other girls,” Ali said.

Photo Courtesy: Catherine Olson

Keeping the pandemic in mind, the scouts now do all of their activities virtually. But Ali says that doesn’t make those relationships feel any more distant.

“There were more girls participating meaning I got to know some more people even though they were through screen,” Ali said.

Ali and her sister making crafts. Photo Courtesy: Catherine Olson

Wanting to open the door for others who are interested, the Girl Scouts are launching a virtual series called ‘Adventures Now.’

“So, if they’ve been thinking about it or are not sure what Girl Scouts looks like right now, Adventures Now is for them,” Andernacht said.

Communications Manager Stacey Andernacht says it’s a 6-week series of live, online, interactive sessions. They’ll be able to meet other aspiring scouts and learn a number of skills.

“They’re going to experiment baking microwave cakes and how they look different when you leave an ingredient out or add a different ingredient. They’re going to build a zip-line to save some astronauts who have crashed on a planet,” Andernacht said.

“You just attach a string to two cups, and then I put it through this ‘V’ that I made… then I attached it to a box,” Ali said.

Ali showing KELOLAND News her homemade zip-line. Photo Courtesy: Catherine Olson

All of the items in this series can be made using household items. Andernacht says her favorite things to see created are new friendships from all over the Midwest.

“When a girl joins Girl Scouts, it can help her learn how to socialize with others and also how to help our environment and our community,” Ali said.

If a girl completes the series and decides to join, she will get a ‘badge at home kit’ and earn their first merit badge. You can learn more about ‘Adventures Now’ at Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons’ website.