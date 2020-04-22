Girl Scouts donate cookies to truck drivers to show appreciation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While many people are working from home, truck drivers are still traveling cross-country delivering essential items. The Dakota Horizon’s Girl Scouts wanted to show their appreciation with, what else, cookies.

“Here at Floyd’s, truck drivers will stop by on their routes when they need to get something fixed. What they didn’t know they were getting, was a fresh box of girl scout cookies.

“They have been experiencing some crazy times, not being able to get into restaurants, having to park their trucks and walk through drive-thrus,” Jon Gillam, general manager of Floyd’s Truck Center, said.

Matthew Trigo stopped at Floyd’s because his truck was having some issues.

“You get that depressing feeling when you don’t know when you are going to get going again.”

When he got here, his day quickly turned around.

“It makes you feel like people are still being kind while practicing social distancing and it really made the guys and I that are up here, really feel good, really appreciated,” Matthew Trigo, truck driver, said.

From Thin mints and Trefoils to Samoas, truck drivers like Trigo get to choose from 250 boxes of goodies.

“I always think a box of cookies brings a smile to anyone’s face, because it’s just a box of goodness and it’s something to let the truckers know we are thinking of them,” Grace, Dakota Horizons girl scout, said.

Grace is a girl scout with Dakota Horizons. She says she enjoys giving back to the community and wants to continue making donations in the future.

“I think we will always continue donating cookies,” Grace said.

Because all it takes is a single box to turn a bad day into a good one.

The Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts had to close down booths to avoid face-to-face interaction which meant they had some inventory available to donate.