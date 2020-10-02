Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons hosting virtual learning events for girls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is keeping its troops busy despite the pandemic.

Fifth grader Madi Meyer of Brandon is part of Troop 40219. From earning patches to going on adventures, Meyer is staying active and learning new things. A lot of the activities taking place are virtual or online. Meyer says she spends about three hours a week working on Girl Scouts projects.

“So this one’s the first aid one. I learned what to do if someone got hurt. Then this one is what food to store in case of an emergency,” Meyer said.

Meyer says her other favorite part about the Girl Scouts is all the new friends she has made over the years. She’s excited to see them in person more following the pandemic.