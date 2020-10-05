Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons going virtual to keep girls active

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons troops are staying active during the pandemic. While many of the organization’s activities have switched to online, it isn’t stopping its 8,000 girls in four states from learning new things and giving back to their community.

Fifth grader Madi Meyer of Brandon is spending this fall balancing distance learning at school and roughly three hours a week of Girl Scouts activities.

Holsen: Do you like distance learning?

Meyer: Yes. I don’t like it as much as being able to go to school and see my friends but it’s ok.

She’s a part of Troop 40219 of the Girl Scouts and has been with the organization for six years.

“I like it because of all the STEM and engineering I get to do,” Meyer said.

Meyer hopes to be a pediatric dentist one day. During the pandemic, she’s been able to continue with the Girl Scouts through virtual events and adventure boxes that come in the mail.

“I’ve been doing these things called adventure boxes. It’s where I get a box sent to me and I get to do things. I did a dog days one and that’s actually based on a constellation. Then I did a camping one and I made citronella candles,” Meyer said.

“Developing programs and badge workshops and even having our volunteer’s host meetings virtually has been a huge new endeavor for us,” Andernacht said.

This weekend, Stacey Andernacht with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons says the organization is hosting a virtual STEM expo called the BIG Event. 400 girls are signed up to attend.

“We’re building those leadership skills that make them the leaders of tomorrow in those places where you don’t see a lot of female leaders. It’s great work that we’re doing,” Andernacht said.

Meyer has earned plenty of patches during the pandemic but her favorite experience might be learning about a local animal.

“I also did a sloth meet and greet where Linus the sloth, the only sloth in South Dakota. I got to meet him. He’s very funny,” Meyer said.

Fun and educational activities put together by the Girl Scouts.

Meyer says her other favorite part about the Girl Scouts is all the new friends she has made over the years. She’s excited to see them in person more following the pandemic. If you’re interested in joining the Girls Scouts, click here.