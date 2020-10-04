Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons finding ways to keep troops busy

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is keeping its troops busy despite COVID-19. Fifth-grader Madi Meyer is part of Troop 40219.

From earning patches to going on adventures, Meyer is learning new things. A lot of the activities taking place are virtual or online. Meyer says she spends about three hours a week working on Girl Scouts projects.

“So this one’s the first aid one. I learned what to do if someone got hurt. Then this one is what food to store in case of an emergency,” Meyer said.”

Meyer says her other favorite part about the Girl Scouts is all the new friends she has made over the years.