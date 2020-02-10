Girl power on the ice

It’s full speed ahead for the Lake County ice racing season. Racers just wrapped up another day of competition this weekend.

10-year-old Elizabeth Krantz can hold her own on the frozen lake.

“They’re always super surprised when I take off my helmet and they find out they just got beat by a girl,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth’s older sister Alexis is no stranger to the sport either.

“I rolled two weekends ago, but I got up and finished so I did good,” Alexis said.

The speedy sisters aren’t the only female racers hitting the ice.

“10,12, around there. They come and go. It depends on the day,” Alexis said.

Ice racing runs in the family.

While their father Todd is taking a break this year, he has about seven or eight years under his belt.

“They’re doing a real good job…very proud of them,” Todd said.

And there’s no stopping them now.

“It just kind of takes heart and guts. You gotta be willing and just prepared, ready for anything to happen. You just can’t be too afraid,” Alexis said.

“It’s just very entertaining and it’s a very fun thing to do when you have nothing to do on the weekends,” Elizabeth said.

Another one of Todd’s children, Michael, also races.

To find out when and where the next race is happening, click here.