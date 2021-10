SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities say Autumn Davis left her apartment near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue overnight.

She is said to be 5′ tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black and red hair.

We are looking for a 12 yr old missing girl. Autumn Davis is 5' tall, 90 lbs, brown eyes, and her hair is black and red. She left her apartment near 12th St and Kiwanis Ave during the night on Thurs, Oct 21. If you see Autumn or know where she may be, please call police. /713 pic.twitter.com/ymNgrZHdbp — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 21, 2021

If you see the girl or know where she is at, you are asked to call police.