Girl bitten by dog, Sioux Falls Animal Control looking for owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a dog and its owner after it bit a young girl Friday night at Bakker Park.

The woman was walking her dog on a leash when the girl asked to pet the dog. When she bent down, the dog bit her on the lip and left a small wound.

The dog is described as a chunky, 25-30 pound long-haired, older black and white dog that was possibly wearing a blue leash and collar.

The owner was described as a woman in her 50’s or 60’s with dark hair. She was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and glasses.

Police say it’s important for Animal Control to find the dog to verify its rabies vaccination.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Animal Control at 367-7000.