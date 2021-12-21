Gifts delivered to students by Promising Futures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group formed about three years ago to help kids in Sioux Falls pulled off a Christmas miracle.

In a matter of days volunteers for Promising Futures bought hundreds of Christmas gifts, wrapped them and got them ready to hand out to kids at Lowell, Terry Redlin and Hawthorne elementary schools.



There was plenty of excitement and a lot of smiles this morning (Dec. 21) at Terry Redlin. Kindergartners got to pick out two gifts and open them.



One student said this was the best day ever.

The schools principal says just knowing that people in the community care enough to do something like this shows why Sioux Falls is a special place to live and raise a family.