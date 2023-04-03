SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Piles of snow may continue to grow in northeast South Dakota this week but that isn’t stopping people from having some fun with this long winter.

Photo from Savannah Moe.

Savannah Moe sent KELOLAND News this photo of a giant snowman from a large snow pile in Summit, South Dakota. So far this winter, Summit has recorded 72.1 inches of snow and the area could see another 6 inches or more of snow this week.

“There is only one guy happy about all the snow coming and it’s this guy in Summit,” Moe said in an email.

The record amount of snow in Summit for one winter is 98.3 inches of snow in the winter of 2010-11.