SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a Watertown man’s goal to grow the largest pumpkin in South Dakota history.

The Giant Pumpkin from Watertown was weighed on Saturday coming in at 1,797 pounds. Unfortunately, it missed the South Dakota state record by 26 pounds.

Although it didn’t break the state record, Ryan Althoff says it holds the record for the second-largest pumpkin in South Dakota. It beat the previous second-place pumpkin by more than 100 pounds.