GF&P stations set up to inspect boats for zebra mussels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Zebra mussels were recently discovered at Pickerel Lake in northeast South Dakota, and now the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department is doing their part in slowing the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species.

If you’re out with the boat this summer in South Dakota, you might come across a watercraft inspection station.

A recent law gave permission to the state Game, Fish and Parks Department to run inspection stations anywhere in South Dakota, including roads and highways.

One station was set up along I-90 near Salem over the weekend. Ten crews across the state have been checking to make sure boat drain plugs have been pulled and if hulls, live wells and motors are clean and dry. GF&P officials say drivers must stop if they’re pulling boats or other watercraft.

“The inspection is mainly to just go through the trailer, the vessel, looking through the live wells, making sure there’s no trapped water. Making sure things are allowed to dry out and water is allowed to exit the vessel, so we can minimize the chance of these zebra mussels spreading,” Evan Meyer District Conservation Officer Supervisor said.

The department has rules regarding aquatic invasive species on its website.

There are inspection stations every day of the week in different locations across the state. More on this story is coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.