GFP seeking information on waterfowl waste in Meade County

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department are asking for help in finding information about wanton waste of waterfowl on Nov. 22 in Meade County. 

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office shared information from the GFP about 23 mallards, two speckle belly geese and one pheasant found near the intersection of New Underwood Road and Hope Road. The birds were left in the ditch with no attempt to utilize any of the meat. 

Anyone with information about the incident can call 1-888-OVERBAG or contact Wildlife Conservation Officer Ryan Pearson at (605) 391-0836. Information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward.

