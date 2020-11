PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kelly Hepler announced his retirement, effective Dec. 15, on Thursday.

Hepler was first appointed GFP Secretary by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard in 2015 and he continued under Gov. Kristi Noem. He started his career as a fisheries biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Hepler was born in Deadwood and graduated from Spearfish High School.