SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission was updated this month on hunting license sales for most of the last year.

Chad Switzer, wildlife division director said sales were on track with previous years.

Habitat Stamp sales brought in around $2.5 million the last license season, small game licenses have seen increases, and non-resident youth small game license sales are up 18%over the three-year average.