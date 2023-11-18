SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The river otter season harvest limit of 20 was reached today, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) said.

If a river otter is caught in an existing trap in the next 24 hours those are legal catches. The season ended at 11 a.m. today. Furbearer license holders have until 11 a.m. Central Time on Sunday, Nov. 19, to report any trapped otters to the GFP at 605-353-7319. After this deadline, any trapped otter is considered an incidental take and must be surrendered to the GFP. A live trapped otter should be released to the river, but the GFP should be notified.

If the limit had not been reached, the season could have run into Dec. 31.

After years of decline, the population rebounded after reintroduction, according to the GFP. In 2020, the river otter was taken off South Dakota’s state threatened species list. The delisting allowed for a trapping season.