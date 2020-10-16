GFP officials discuss 2020 pheasant opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend in South Dakota as the pheasant season kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday. 

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer had a pair of interviews with officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, where they are welcoming out-of-state hunters. You can see the interviews with Jeremey Roe and Emmett Keyser above and below.

This year, shooting hours begin at 10 a.m. starting Saturday, Oct. 17. The season will also run through January 31.

