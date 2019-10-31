GFP looking for elk poachers in Custer County

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department are looking for information about the poaching of two bull elks in Custer County.

The GFP posted photos of two elks shot 5 miles north of Highway 16 on Boles Canyon Road. Officials believe the elk were shot from the road.

Anyone who has information can call the Turn In Poachers (TIPs) hotline at 1-888-683-7224 or contact wildlife conservation officer Jeff Edwards at (605) 381-9995. Any caller who provides information leading to an arrest can be rewarded.