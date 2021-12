PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department announced a new case of chronic wasting disease in a new county in central South Dakota.

The disease was found by a hunter-harvested adult female white-tailed deer in Buffalo County. This is the second case involving free-ranging deer or elk east of the Missouri River.

CWD, a fatal brain disease, has been confirmed in 19 counties in South Dakota.