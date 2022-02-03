SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event designed to introduce kids to the great outdoors without having to leave city limits is scheduled for this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The Dakota Falls Kids Ice Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, and organizers are busy stacking thousands of dollars of gifts and prizes.

“Every kid gets to go home with a rod and reel combo. We have some amazing sponsors that help us with all that, everything is free which is also a big draw, so the kids get to go home with a rod and reel and it’s free and they get to spend the day on the ice with their family and that’s what we’re ultimately looking for,” Regional Law Enforcement Supervisor Jeremy Roe said.

The annual event is organized by Game, Fish, and Parks, and makes itself at home on Soukup Private Pond in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve seen up to 24-inch walleyes, big crappies, perch and a lot of sunfish, and then even some largemouth bass we see every year, as well,” Roe said.

The first year of the Kids Ice Fishing Derby saw 30-40 participants. This year, they’ll welcome 300 kids to the pond.

“Unfortunately we are full. We filled the event in about 15 minutes with 300 kids this year, that’s definitely the downfall. We don’t have enough space to keep on growing it, so we’re kind of stuck at 300,” Roe said.

“It was fast and we were having to think quick and get the sponsorships organized and have all those people come together to make it work,” Organizer and Volunteer Brian Fowlds said.

Brian Fowlds is an organizer and volunteer. He hopes his efforts will help a kid fall in love with the outdoors.

“My dad took me and I loved it and I’m kind of crazy about it nowadays. I’m hoping some of them kids get the same passion that I’ve got for the sport,” Fowlds said.

“If they’ve never been ice fishing before, get that exposure and let them go home with all the equipment they need to possibly go out and continue fishing on their own,” Roe said.

The event is Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., but as Roe mentioned, registration is closed.

If you’re participating, click HERE to find tournament rules and information.