SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – Snow will soon be falling in Sioux Falls and people across the city are getting prepared.

It’s that time of year again…the leaves are falling and a chill is settling into the air. That’s the cue for the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec. Department to start the winterizing process.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Winter is coming for sure so winterizing for the parks department entails tasks that many of us are familiar with around our house, be it pruning back the shrubs and the perennials for proper growth next season. If you have an irrigation system, we’re drying those out,” Brett Kollars, Parks and Rec. assistant director, said.

A big task for the department is shutting down the restrooms and drinking fountains.

“It takes us two, three weeks to get done so, again, appreciate your patience as we work through this process,” Kollars said.

Part of the winterization process also means getting everything ready for the colder weather activities like creating the natural ice rinks around the city, like the one that will be eventually here at McKennan Park.

“Staff shifts their focus to these more winter offerings and so through the night we have crew making ice and appreciative of their efforts toward it,” Kollars said.

And work doesn’t stop for these crews when snow starts falling.

“You’ll notice a shift in staff towards supporting our partners at Great Bear,” Kollars said. “Our staff gets devoted to snow removal within the parks. We have 71 miles of linear miles of snow removal to do each event. So we do keep those clear to encourage use of our parks year-round.”