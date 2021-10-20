Getting parts and equipment a concern even before John Deere employee strike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Parts and equipment have been hard to come by for at least a year now, but with John Deere workers on strike, those parts may be even harder to get.

Getting equipment has been an ongoing challenge for John Deere dealers for the past couple of years. But, if the worker strike continues, it could make parts ever harder to get.

“It’s just going to be equipment going down and not being able to fix it, like I say without robbing other equipment, salvaging, maybe some of the equipment they have already to keep a particular machine going. It’s not going to be good,” said Stan Schaal, salesman.

“Parts are always a concern. It could be a simple bearing to a complex computer board,” said Jeff Thompson, farmer.

While it may not be the busiest time for commercial and lawn mower sales, that’s a different story for farmers and ag product sales.

“This time now coming into winter is the typical time where you know we pull the planters out of the storage and we bring them into the shop and you start going through and I know I need to do some stuff to mine, I didn’t do it last year you know its like parts were a little touchy to get you know so I can make it another season so pretty much you have to do there a difference between want to do things and I want things and what I need to do to get the job done,” said Thompson.

“It’s a matter of down time with their equipment, plain and simple. If they have breakdowns and don’t have the parts to repair that, that puts everybody in a real bind,” said Schaal.

A struggle that has been going on for over a year.

“If this combine were to blow up and have a major accident, it would be very difficult to find one to replace it with you know because there is none on the lots and same for tractors and other major pieces of equipment,” said Thompson.