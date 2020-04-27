Getting outside while still practicing social distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nice weather has led to busy bike trails and parks in Sioux Falls, and while it’s good to get outside, the city wants to remind everybody that it’s important to stay safe and clear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sundays bright and sunny weather gave people a chance to get some exercise and get out of the house.

“We just want to have fun and walk around. It’s so beautiful today so nice. We just want to get some fresh air,” the Hagos family said.

“It’s really nice to get out of the house, enjoy the nice warm weather. Yesterday when it was raining we were getting a little bit stir crazy so it’s just nice to burn off some energy with the kids,” biker Amber Saloum said.

And getting outside is something the city recommends.

“We want everybody to be able to enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve been having, but obviously we want to make sure we do that in a safe manner,” Don Kearney, the director of Parks & Recreation said.

Kearney says it’s important for those who do venture outside to remember social distancing guidelines by staying six feet apart and moving off to the side of the trail or in the grass if there’s a lot of people there at once. He also encourages exploring a new park or trail if your favorite is really busy.

“There’s 80 parks across the city, over 3,000 acres, so go and explore some other parks that maybe you haven’t seen before or been to before,” Kearney said.

Water fountains and bathrooms are closed off at the trails and parks right now, so Kearney wants to remind people to come prepared.

“Bring water with them, figure out where they might be able to use the restroom, either before they go or how long they’re going to be out there so they can kind of plan that out as well,” Kearney said.

Many things may be cancelled right now, but going outside is not one of them … just remember to stay safe.

“Just get out, make sure you’re wearing your helmets, especially if you’ve got little kids. But it’s just good to burn off that energy for sure,” Saloum said.

The City of Sioux Falls has a section of its website that talks about safely using parks and trails.