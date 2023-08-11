SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many students will be heading back to school in the coming weeks across the state. In Sioux Falls, the public schools will be bustling again on August 24th. There’s a lot to do to get your kids prepared to go back including a stop at the clinic.

Between back-to-school vaccines, sports physicals and general wellness check-ups, it’s a good idea to schedule a visit with your child’s doctor before sending them back to school.

“This just gives us a really great opportunity to make sure that they’re in the best shape possible to succeed in school, whether it’s in athletics or academics,” Dr. Ariane Moffett, a pediatrician with Sanford Health, said. “We just want to make sure if we have any medications that need to be refilled that we take care of those. If they have aches or pains or any issues with sleeping, we can address those concerns as well.”

Moffett says vaccines to consider now are the seasonal flu shots, COVID-19 boosters, and the RSV vaccines for the real little kiddos.

“We start in the fall and soon enough it’s going to be winter when all the viruses come through, influenza and all of that. RSV for example, too. In terms of the vaccines that we can give, we do recommend the annual vaccinations that the children can get to make sure that we protect them as much as we can,” Moffett said.

It might feel strange to be thinking about back-to-school routines right now with the summer sun still beating down on us, but it’s a good idea to start thinking of sleeping schedules and eating habits now.

“We always recommend a good bedtime routine, right? Making sure that we have a schedule when we turn off our electronics an hour before bedtime, making sure we’re getting at least nine to twelve hours of sleep,” Moffett said.

It’s not just book bags that need to be prepared for school, it’s minds and bodies too.

“When we want our kids to succeed in school, we just have to make sure that we give them the best chance at being healthy throughout the school year,” Moffett said.

Moffett also suggests practicing good handwashing skills with your kids to help prevent viruses from spreading through the school hallways.