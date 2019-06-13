Getting I-90 Speedway back on track

I-90 Speedway in Hartford is back open, but unfortunately because of the wet spring, it still hasn’t been able to hold one single race this season.

But as you’re about to see, crews are hopeful they can get racing back on track.

At I-90 Speedway crews have been racing against the clock to finish this brand new set of bleachers by Saturday for what could be the first race of the season.

But the bleachers aren’t to blame.

“It wouldn’t matter if we had 2,500 recliners up on the hill, if the ground is too wet, we can’t race,” general manager Rod Pattison said.

Due to a wet spring and the untimeliness of heavy and persistent rain, I-90 Speedway has missed the first six weeks of racing.

It’s unfortunate for race car drivers and their fans, because the track just recently reopened after closing in 2015, which was going to provide the only race track in this area within an hours drive,” Pattison said.

That’s important to drivers like Nick Barger. He’s so excited about racing here again, he brought his construction company in to help get the track back open and ready.

“It kind of brought back the spark to all of us, we all just want to be involved and be close to home that was the biggest deal, because we only have to drive 30 miles on the weekend and not 150 to be able to race, ” Barger said.

“It’s been amazingly frustrating, just when we think it’s starting to dry out a little bit; all of a sudden here comes about a half inch to three quarter inches of rain,” Pattison said.

With a little luck and an even better forecast, general manager Rod Pattison is hoping they’ll drop the green flag this weekend.

“We are looking forward to racing this Saturday, although your weather guys have said we have a chance for rain this weekend; I’m hoping they’re wrong I’m hoping we have sunny and warm weather, the fans are besides themselves with excitement to get out here and watch,” Pattison said.

If the weather holds and they do indeed race this Saturday, they’re asking fans to bring lawn chairs just in case all the bleacher seats aren’t quite ready