Getting creative with music during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Being quarantined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic can leave many discouraged from doing things they love. One local musician isn’t letting it change his tune.

South Dakota based musician Noah Deist has spent years writing and performing. While the pandemic has kept him in his house, it hasn’t stopped him from thinking outside the box in finding new ways to play.

When playing music, Noah Deist is used to having company.

“On all my songs I have different people playing guitar, different people playing bass, I’ll play the drums, or I’ll have people singing harmonies,” Deist said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he’s been unable to play with a group or a live audience. But he’s not letting that change his tune. He’s recording a full new song entirely from scratch, from his bedroom, playing most of the instruments. For other ones, like drums, he uses stock sounds and a mini keyboard to create the right beats. But knowing how to play is only half the production.

“I’ll have someone mix it and master it, so it’s all that process,” Deist said.

Typically, Deist teams with producers in local studios to bring the song to its full quality. But the pandemic has taken that chance away too.

“When COVID hit, I was – I had ideas for songs that I wanted to get in the studio with, but because I was stuck here, and a lot of recording studios weren’t open, I was like, ‘Well. Let’s give this a shot,'” Deist said.

Now he’s also taken on that role himself. Mixing various sounds and effects to give it that professional sound. A process that can take days upon weeks to finish.

“I… probably produced the song three different times before I came across the version that I liked,” Deist said.

His latest single ‘Hey You’ looks to help people tune out of the pandemic and enjoy the rest of their summer.

“With everything going on, I think that’s kind of where I was at. I just wanted something that felt partially… this normalcy feeling. And just that summer vibe, so, you know, a song that people can enjoy and crank in their car,” Deist said.

‘​Hey you’ releases on all music streaming platforms on Sunday August 30th. You can visit Noah Deist’s website to see more of his work.